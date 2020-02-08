Global  

Alia Bhatt joins hands with Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor for THIS noble cause

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt together with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has decided to share select pieces from their personal wardrobes, to raise funds and aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of the wildlife affected due to the Australian bush fires.
