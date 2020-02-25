Global  

Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses issues related to Delhi violence, Coronavirus

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The meeting started in the Prime Minister's Room in the Parliament premises at 11 am and comes a day after Anil Baijal, the Delhi Lt. Governor met PM and briefed him on Delhi riots.
News video: PM Modi says for development, we need unity, peace and harmony | Oneindia News

PM Modi says for development, we need unity, peace and harmony | Oneindia News 03:11

 PM Modi tells BJP leaders that peace is needed for prosperity; 369 FIRs lodged in connection with Delhi riots; Iran speaks up on 'organised violence' in Delhi; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi today; Mystery over PM's announcement contemplating social media exit; Crew of Delhi flight with...

