Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested positive for the respiratory virus in the country to five so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The infected person from Delhi recently travelled to Italy...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis disclosed late Sunday that two people in Tampa Bay are the first to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19 and directed his top health official to declare a public health emergency.
Chinese health officials are claiming a victory in the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan has closed one of 16 pop-up hospitals it rapidly constructed to combat the virus, as the..
