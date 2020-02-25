Global  

Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested positive for the respiratory virus in the country to five so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The infected person from Delhi recently travelled to Italy...
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus reported in Tampa Bay

Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus reported in Tampa Bay 01:40

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis disclosed late Sunday that two people in Tampa Bay are the first to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19 and directed his top health official to declare a public health emergency.

