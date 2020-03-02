Delhi court defers hanging of four death row convicts

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A Delhi court on Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case pending disposal of a convict's mercy plea. All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together on Tuesday at 6 AM. The execution of their death warrants has now been deferred thrice due to... 👓 View full article

