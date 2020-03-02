Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi court defers hanging of four death row convicts

Delhi court defers hanging of four death row convicts

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A Delhi court on Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case pending disposal of a convict's mercy plea. All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together on Tuesday at 6 AM. The execution of their death warrants has now been deferred thrice due to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:08Published

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia [Video]West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia

HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts till further order

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of the mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.
Hindu

SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: After the hearing, the victim’s mother said, “This shows the failure of our system. The whole world is watching how just… 53 minutes ago

SaffronKashmir

🇮🇳 केसरिया जम्मू कश्मीर 🇮🇳 RT @simbamara: BREAKING !! #NirbhayaCaseConvicts : Court defers hanging of death row convicts till further orders, yet AGAIN ! WHY Tarikh P… 1 hour ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express After the hearing, the victim’s mother said, “This shows the failure of our system. The whole world is watching how… https://t.co/ffdf8jSOPB 1 hour ago

Samanya_Org

Saमान्यa @MinistryWCD @LargeShortFilms Delhi court defers hanging of Dec 16 gangrape convicts. This is the third time the de… https://t.co/RyJeruvLrl 1 hour ago

dranuragshourie

anurag shourie Justice DELAYED is Justice DENIED. #NirbhayaCase Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts… https://t.co/ohX2WtbiNa 1 hour ago

LadyDovahkiin_

✨Srishty Jha✨ Link to quoted article : Nirbhaya Case Latest News: Court defers hanging of death row convicts till further orders… https://t.co/Ize5rMkxIS 3 hours ago

AnaghaPande

Anagha pande RT @timesofindia: Nirbhaya case: Court defers hanging of death row convicts till further orders https://t.co/aegUG8bzHm via @TOIDelhi https… 4 hours ago

NaveenKhattar82

Naveen Khattar Nirbhaya case: Court defers hanging of death row convicts till further orders #shameful@BJP4India⁩ ⁦@TOIIndiaNews… https://t.co/anWnyB7IYn 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.