Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh arrested from Uttar Pradesh`s Shamli

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday (March 2) arrested Shahrukh, the infamous gunman who was caught on camera firing eight rounds of bullets on the police and protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area last month.
News video: Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News

Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News 01:39

 IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A GUN AT DELHI POLICE PERSONNEL IN THE JAFFRABAD-MAUJPUR AREA ON FEBRUARAY 24th, WHEN VIOLENT CLASHES...

Delhi man who pointed gun at constable arrested

A gun-wielding man who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh and is being...
