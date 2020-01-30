Global  

Shahrukh, man who pointed gun at cop during Delhi riots, arrested from UP's Shamli

DNA Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Mohammed Shahrukh, the man who was allegedly seen pointing a gun at a Delhi Police personnel in videos and pictures during the violence in the northeastern district of the capital has been arrested.
News video: Delhi violence Head Constable explains how he controlled Shahrukh, man who pinted gun at him

Delhi violence Head Constable explains how he controlled Shahrukh, man who pinted gun at him 01:14

 Delhi violence Head Constable explains how he controlled Shahrukh, man who pinted gun at him

Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News

IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A..

IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published

Man brandishes gun near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, detained [Video]Man brandishes gun near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, detained

Man brandished gun near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The accused reportedly shot a student who was taking part in anti-CAA protest. Anti-CAA protests are on in several parts of the city...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:57Published


