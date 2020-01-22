Global  

India slams UNHRC for filing intervention application in Supreme Court over CAA

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
"Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Michelle Bachelet) that her office had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
