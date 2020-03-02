Women's Day: PM Modi to give away social media accounts to women
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that to mark the upcoming Women's Day on March 8, the PM will be "giving away" his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. On Monday, the PM had tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'. He added that he would keep everyone posted. The tweet led to a barrage of...
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share... Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu •Indian Express •IndiaTimes •Zee News •DNA
Twitter was abuzz on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook,... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •TechCrunch •IndiaTimes
Tweets about this
KARAN #I support CAA+NPR+NRC RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets,"This Women's Day, I'll give away my social media accounts to women whose life&work inspire us… 3 minutes ago
Sahil Hindustani RT @kjshikhar: This Women's Day, Modi ji will give away his social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. The lucky women, f… 5 minutes ago
Decrazy1 Will you Mr.modi give atleast one women the peace of mind this women's day since you seem to have take away that f… https://t.co/cY0CQpKN47 6 minutes ago
Muhfat™ This Women's Day, Modi ji will give away his social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. The lucky… https://t.co/pEdywwJ141 7 minutes ago
BRP Bhaskar Women's Day: PM Modi to give away social media accounts to women https://t.co/jI3MRl3GNy via @timesofindia12 minutes ago
pawan kumar On March 8, PM Modi to give away his social media accounts to ‘women who inspire us’ https://t.co/0JoxW2vXCc https://t.co/9VYA9pAGrn 12 minutes ago