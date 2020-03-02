Global  

Women's Day: PM Modi to give away social media accounts to women

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that to mark the upcoming Women's Day on March 8, the PM will be "giving away" his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. On Monday, the PM had tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
