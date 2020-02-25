Global  

Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday (March 2) arrested Shahrukh, the infamous gunman who was caught on camera firing eight rounds of bullets on the police and protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area last month.
Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly

Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly

 IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A GUN AT DELHI POLICE PERSONNEL IN THE JAFFRABAD-MAUJPUR AREA ON FEBRUARAY 24th, WHEN VIOLENT CLASHES...

Delhi violence Head Constable explains how he controlled Shahrukh, man who pinted gun at him [Video]Delhi violence Head Constable explains how he controlled Shahrukh, man who pinted gun at him

Delhi violence Head Constable explains how he controlled Shahrukh, man who pinted gun at him

Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh opened fire in a fit of rage, says police

Hours after the Delhi Police arrested Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera firing at least three rounds of bullets on the protesters in northeast...
UP gets Delhi jitters, leaves of cops cancelled

Leaves of all policemen were cancelled and flag march was carried out in several sensitive cities of Uttar Pradesh as the state government tried to pre-empt any...
