Noida school shut as student's father test positive for coronavirus

DNA Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
All parents were asked to take their kids home from the school
Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled

The school was shut down in Noida after it was reported that one of the parents of the student tested positive on Monday.
Zee News


vin_jain2

Saajan RT @S_kritika: Panic in Noida schools after father of student tests positive for coronavirus-- Shriram Millennium School postponed exams, S… 10 seconds ago

iamsnih

𝗦𝘆𝗲𝗱 𝗡𝗮𝗷𝗮𝗳 𝗜𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻 Shriram Millennium School in Sector 135 Noida on Tuesday decided to shut down the premises for two days and also po… https://t.co/JIjB9lAX7X 22 minutes ago

PriyaSheth7

Priya Sheth RT @CNBCTV18Live: Coming Up At 6 pm | Noida school shut after student's father tests positive for #Coronavirus; 6 suspected cases found in… 22 minutes ago

rksingh2021

RKS Noida in panic , Shriram Millennium School shuts after father of student tests positive for #coronavirus . Shriram… https://t.co/CgSoXqXDNx 24 minutes ago

LakshmiAjay1

Lakshmi Ajay RT @ahmedabadmirror: A renowned school in Noida was closed amid #coronavirus scare a day after a Class 6 student’s father was detected with… 27 minutes ago

