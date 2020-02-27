Narendra Modi: I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite...
PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir

PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir 02:09

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'. He added that he would keep everyone posted. The tweet led to a barrage of...

Recent related news from verified sources

Women's Day: PM Modi to give away social media accounts to women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that to mark the upcoming Women's Day on March 8, the PM will be "giving away" his social media accounts to women...
IndiaTimes

Twitter explodes after Narendra Modi says, 'thinking of giving up social media'

Twitter was abuzz on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian ExpressTechCrunchZee NewsIndiaTimesHindu

Tweets about this

TalksHindu

The Hindu Talks RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets,"This Women's Day, I'll give away my social media accounts to women whose life&work inspire us… 2 minutes ago

KaranDe76737049

दोस्त करन RT @ians_india: A day after creating suspense by announcing he is mulling over quitting all #socialmedia platforms, Prime Minister Narendra… 5 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets A day after creating suspense by announcing he is mulling over quitting all #socialmedia platforms, Prime Minister… https://t.co/rPYFRsj3Ar 5 minutes ago

KaafiWith

kaafi with mere karan-arjun RT @ndtv: Women who "inspire" to take over PM's social media accounts for a day. https://t.co/5wI8bpXxTG https://t.co/EWf9cEGG06 6 minutes ago

Mehtajjj

कड़वे सच होता है। https://t.co/xYihXtUOCd -Shared via ZeeNews 7 minutes ago

rtushar_ind

tushar Women Who "Inspire" To Take Over PM's Social Media Accounts For A Day : Why not for ever!! 😜 https://t.co/YRWDBumuvJ 10 minutes ago

manavnautiya

Manav Nautiyal RT @NH_India: Prime Minister #NarendraModi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his #socialmedia accounts to women who inspire and… 11 minutes ago

