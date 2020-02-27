Narendra Modi: I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.
"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'. He added that he would keep everyone posted. The tweet led to a barrage of...
Twitter was abuzz on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook,... Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express •TechCrunch •Zee News •IndiaTimes •Hindu
