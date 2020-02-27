Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Indo-Tibetan Border Police > No fresh symptoms of coronavirus in 112 Wuhan evacuees at Chhawla facility: ITBP

No fresh symptoms of coronavirus in 112 Wuhan evacuees at Chhawla facility: ITBP

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday said that no fresh symptoms of coronavirus were seen in 112 people housed at its quarantine facility in Chhawla.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus 00:34

 Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic. It was unclear whether a patient who died from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners [Video]Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners

An IAF military aircraft returned with 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Thursday. The flight returned to the national capital and the evacuees were being taken to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published

China City Offering $1,400 Reward For Patients To report Coronavirus Symptoms [Video]China City Offering $1,400 Reward For Patients To report Coronavirus Symptoms

The Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, is paying residents to report their symptoms. The city will pay much as 10,000 yuan ($1,425.96) to those who proactively report symptoms..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

112 Wuhan evacuees at quarantine in Delhi's ITBP facility test negative for Coronavirus

The group includes 80 males, 32 females, and 5 children including 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals and also includes 8 families. 
Zee News

112 Wuhan evacuees sheltered at ITBP quarantine facility test negative for coronavirus

All the 112 people, housed at an ITBP quarantine facility after being evacuated from Wuhan in China, have tested negative for coronavirus after their first...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SghsanjayET

Sanjay Singh RT @GurungShauryaET: 6th day of Quarantine. @ITBP_official Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi. No fresh symptoms of #CoronaVirus seen. All 112 pe… 5 minutes ago

Namitawali1

Namitawali RT @journo_jitendra: 6th day of Quarantine.⁦@ITBP_official⁩ Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi. No fresh symptoms of #CoronaVirus seen. All 112 p… 39 minutes ago

journo_jitendra

Jitender Bhardwaj 6th day of Quarantine.⁦@ITBP_official⁩ Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi. No fresh symptoms of #CoronaVirus seen. All 11… https://t.co/ufX3JTrLsH 1 hour ago

GurungShauryaET

Shaurya K Gurung 6th day of Quarantine. @ITBP_official Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi. No fresh symptoms of #CoronaVirus seen. All 112… https://t.co/gQRCOI0E5T 1 hour ago

SAYEDZAMAN5

SAYED ZAMAN RT @DDNewslive: All 112 evacuees from Wuhan, China housed at ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, New Delhi found negative in Corona Virus Tes… 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.