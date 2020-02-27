No fresh symptoms of coronavirus in 112 Wuhan evacuees at Chhawla facility: ITBP

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus 00:34 Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic. It was unclear whether a patient who died from...