Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it is an internal matter

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday (March 3) filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Recent related news from verified sources

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA


Indian Express

U.N. Human Rights chief goes to Supreme Court against CAA

We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty, says official spokesperson of the Ministry of...
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesMENAFN.com

mastan_03

mastan khan RT @iamwithtruth1: Breaking news : United Nations @UN has filed intervention application in Supreme court over CAA. @IndiasMuslims @tradpr… 3 minutes ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @theupdaterpost: Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it is… 42 minutes ago

iamwithtruth1

I am with Truth Breaking news : United Nations @UN has filed intervention application in Supreme court over CAA. @IndiasMuslims… https://t.co/OZrX8Xbsd2 46 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it… https://t.co/BQCu1qEpEK 53 minutes ago

Mike29111

Crazy Maks RT @ArraedLG: #Breaking_News The American Embassy in Libya: We look forward to the appointment of a successor to the former envoy Ghassan S… 1 hour ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it… https://t.co/en29Hz1xrM 1 hour ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it… https://t.co/awEx5kQtM2 1 hour ago

ArraedLG

Arraed LG+ #Breaking_News The American Embassy in Libya: We look forward to the appointment of a successor to the former envoy… https://t.co/VPoTunkOG3 2 hours ago

