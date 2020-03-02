Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it is an internal matter

mastan khan RT @iamwithtruth1: Breaking news : United Nations @UN has filed intervention application in Supreme court over CAA. @IndiasMuslims @tradpr… 3 minutes ago

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @theupdaterpost: Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it is… 42 minutes ago

I am with Truth Breaking news : United Nations @UN has filed intervention application in Supreme court over CAA. @IndiasMuslims… https://t.co/OZrX8Xbsd2 46 minutes ago

Daily News Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it… https://t.co/BQCu1qEpEK 53 minutes ago

Crazy Maks RT @ArraedLG: #Breaking_News The American Embassy in Libya: We look forward to the appointment of a successor to the former envoy Ghassan S… 1 hour ago

Target is Possible Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it… https://t.co/en29Hz1xrM 1 hour ago

Times of News Breaking news: United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights moves Supreme Court over CAA, India hits back saying it… https://t.co/awEx5kQtM2 1 hour ago