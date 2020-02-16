Bigg Boss 13's contestant Rashami Desai REVEALS her horrific casting couch experience

Kirti Sharma RT @Spotboye: Bigg Boss 13 contestant @TheRashamiDesai was recently spotted consoling a young fan who cried after meeting her in reality wi… 10 seconds ago Sankar Pradhan RT @realsidharth123: 📢Which Contestant Are You Missing The Most After Bigg Boss Finished ?? ❤️ --> Sidharth <-- ❤️ 🔃 --> Shehnaz <-- 🔃 💬--… 25 seconds ago one man army RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13 contestant #RashamiDesai says THIS about #AsimRiaz's new song with #JacquelineFernandez; WATCH https://t.co/lSYz… 3 minutes ago SpotboyE Bigg Boss 13 contestant @TheRashamiDesai was recently spotted consoling a young fan who cried after meeting her in… https://t.co/Wk7okc0HmR 4 minutes ago Bhumi Verma RT @Harjotdehar: 📢Which Contestant Are You Missing The Most After Bigg Boss Finished ?? ❤️ --> Sidharth <-- ❤️ 🔃 --> Shehnaz <-- 🔃 💬--> Ra… 12 minutes ago