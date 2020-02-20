Global  

All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday all who came from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections were Indian citizens and did not require to apply for citizenship afresh.
West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide

 HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS ON WEDNESDAY THAT ACCUSED OF HATE SPEECHES, FILED BY VICTIMS OF LAST WEEK'S DELHI VIOLENCE

Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR CITIZENSHIP AFRESH.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

BJP's Rahul Sinha blames Mamata Banerjee for Bengali actor Tapas Pal's death

BJP leader Rahul Sinha held West Bengal Mamata Banerjee responsible for Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal's death. On February 18, Tapas Pal died due to cardiac arrest. The 61-year-old actor was suffering from heart ailment.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published


All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens, says Mamata Banerjee

Those casting their votes in elections need not apply for citizenship, says the West Bengal CM
Hindu

'Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday all who came from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections were Indian citizens and did not...
IndiaTimes

