Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh opened fire in a fit of rage, says police
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Hours after the Delhi Police arrested Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera firing at least three rounds of bullets on the protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on February 25, Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police said on Tuesday (March 3) that Shahrukh opened fire during protests in a fit of rage.
IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A GUN AT DELHI POLICE PERSONNEL IN THE JAFFRABAD-MAUJPUR AREA ON FEBRUARAY 24th, WHEN VIOLENT CLASHES...
Delhi Police was sent at least six alerts on Sunday warning of possible violence and asking for deployment to be stepped up after BJP functionary Kapil Mishra... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Mid-Day
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Manish Jain RT @iabhinavKhare: Ravish Kumar spread misinformation stating that the February 24th shooter who fired at Delhi Police personnel was not Mo… 1 minute ago