Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh opened fire in a fit of rage, says police

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Hours after the Delhi Police arrested Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera firing at least three rounds of bullets on the protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on February 25, Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police said on Tuesday (March 3) that Shahrukh opened fire during protests in a fit of rage.
Shahrukh, man who pointed gun at cop during Delhi riots, arrested from UP's Shamli

Mohammed Shahrukh, the man who was allegedly seen pointing a gun at a Delhi Police personnel in videos and pictures during the violence in the northeastern...
DNA

Delhi violence: Police got 6 intel warnings but 'failed to act'

Delhi Police was sent at least six alerts on Sunday warning of possible violence and asking for deployment to be stepped up after BJP functionary Kapil Mishra...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

