Father-daughter duo arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in Pulwama terror attack case

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tariq Ahmed Shah a resident of Hakripora in Pulwama works as a tipper driver in the South Kashmir and he is accused of providing shelter to all the terrorists and for planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019.
