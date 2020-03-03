Global  

IPI condemns attack on journalists during Delhi violence

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Vienna-based International Press Institute, a network of editors, media executives and journalists for press freedom, urged the Indian government to take immediate measures to protect the journalists and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R Prasad said the attacks on journalists "is a gross violation of press freedom.."
