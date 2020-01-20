Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) informed that it has arrested six accused in connection with Yogesh Gowda muder case on Sunday (Februray 29, 2020). The names of the six accused include - Dinesh, Sunil, Nutan, Ashwath, Shahnawaz and Nazeer Ahmed.



