Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb locking horns with Salman Khan's Radhe: It's not my career's first clash

Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb locking horns with Salman Khan's Radhe: It’s not my career’s first clash

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana and is directed Raghava Lawrence. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a key role
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Akshay Kumar, 'Laxmmi Bomb' director to build home for transgenders

Akshay Kumar, 'Laxmmi Bomb' director to build home for transgenders 01:07

 National award winner Akshay Kumar and director Raghav Lawrence will be building a home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai.

