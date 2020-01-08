Global  

Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests father-daughter duo for providing shelter to bomber, other terrorists

DNA Tuesday, 3 March 2020
NIA said during initial interrogation, accused Tariq Ahmed Shah has disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by bomber Adil Ahmed Dar.
Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests father-daughter duo from Lethpora


Indian Express

NIA makes first arrest in Pulwama attack case, nabs JeM operative who provided shelter to bomber

The NIA said it has arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner, who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad...
DNA

