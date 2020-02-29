Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > FM broadcasting > Coronavirus: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise travel advisory, awareness messages

Coronavirus: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise travel advisory, awareness messages

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday urged all private radio and TV channels to give "adequate publicity" to the travel advisory issued by the Health Ministry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread in some other countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia

Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia 03:23

 THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK. IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY THAT THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC. A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami U advisory restricts travel to China, South Korea and Italy [Video]Miami U advisory restricts travel to China, South Korea and Italy

Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:02Published

Miami University issues coronavirus travel advisory [Video]Miami University issues coronavirus travel advisory

Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Tweets about this

DDYadagiri

DDYadagiri (Telangana) RT @airnewsalerts: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise revised travel advisory about #coronavirus https://t.co/GqzY3BltBF 1 day ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise revised travel advisory about coronavirus - https://t.co/RgyaxIdhNf 2 days ago

nirav013

NIRAV MAHESHWARI RT @timesofindia: Coronavirus: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise travel advisory, awareness messages The advisory also suspends visa… 3 days ago

odishadiary

Odisha Diary Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise revised travel advisory about coronavirus https://t.co/jGVUVO4X6G https://t.co/siCCehU8M4 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.