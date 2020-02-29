Coronavirus: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise travel advisory, awareness messages
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday urged all private radio and TV channels to give "adequate publicity" to the travel advisory issued by the Health Ministry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread in some other countries.
A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA,...
Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..
