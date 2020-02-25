Global  

All Bangladeshis living in West Bengal are Indian citizens, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 3) said that all Bangladeshis living in the state are Indian citizens and they will not have to apply for citizenship afresh.
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday all who came from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections were Indian citizens and did not...
Saddened by recent riots, genocide given communal colours: Mamata on Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Centre terming the communal violence in Delhi a 'state-sponsored genocide and that BJP was...
