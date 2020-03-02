Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents

Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A day after a Delhi man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the AAP government said on Tuesday it is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus and earmarked 230 beds in isolation wards being set up at 25 hospitals, as several city schools sent advisories to parents listing precautionary measures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Urges Parents To Plan For Children's Learning If Schools Close

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Urges Parents To Plan For Children's Learning If Schools Close 01:48

 Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said the state continues to be on high alert, working closely with hospitals and schools to make sure everyone stays safe. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia

THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK. IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Schools keeping parents & students informed on Coronavirus [Video]Schools keeping parents & students informed on Coronavirus

Schools keeping parents &amp; students informed on Coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Urges Parents To Plan For Children’s Learning If Schools Close

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state continues to be on high alert, working closely with hospitals and schools to make sure everyone stays safe.
CBS 2

Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Oneindia

OneIndia Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up 230 beds in isolation wards at 25 hospitals https://t.co/jp1f3MIM81 #Coronavirus 4 minutes ago

ProbasiBangali

Bhaskar Majumdar RT @FinancialXpress: #CoronavirusReachesDelhi #Coronavirus #Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals | Follow latest updates:… 10 minutes ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents https://t.co/c2e48IHhnp 12 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents https://t.co/iKJFsSNkox 12 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #CoronavirusReachesDelhi #Coronavirus #Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals | Follow latest updates… https://t.co/yoSftYbjFl 14 minutes ago

TOINoida

TOI Noida Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents https://t.co/SIXwOfdEh9 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.