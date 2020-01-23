Global  

Corona scare: 5 Delhi-NCR schools shut as precaution

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, where two children of the Delhi resident (who tested positive for Covid-19) study, said it would close till Friday on the advice of Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Anurag Bhargava. Shiv Nadar School, Noida, announced holidays till March 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised

Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised 04:34

 India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected...

