Corona scare: 5 Delhi-NCR schools shut as precaution
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, where two children of the Delhi resident (who tested positive for Covid-19) study, said it would close till Friday on the advice of Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Anurag Bhargava. Shiv Nadar School, Noida, announced holidays till March 10.
India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected...
In Chinese and other Asian cultures, Lion dance is traditionally performed to bring good luck and fortune. Dressed in bright-colored lion costumes, performers mimic a lion's movements to scare off evil..