Corona scare: 5 Delhi-NCR schools shut as precaution

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Shriram Millennium School, Noida , where two children of the Delhi resident (who tested positive for Covid-19 ) study, said it would close till Friday on the advice of Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Anurag Bhargava. Shiv Nadar School, Noida, announced holidays till March 10. 👓 View full article



