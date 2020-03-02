Global  

Visas to nationals of 4 more countries on hold

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
India has suspended both regular (sticker) and e-visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before March 3, 2020. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian embassy/consulate.
Coronavirus scare: Two Noida schools shut, several families quarantined, visa suspension extended to 4 other countries

On February 4, India had cancelled the existing visas for Chinese nationals and foreigners who had visited the neighbouring country in the preceding two-week...
India cancels visas of Iranian nationals as coronavirus spread takes toll

India on Monday cancelled existing visas/e-visas issued to Iranian nationals as coronavirus took a more virulent form in that country.
