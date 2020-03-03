Global  

36 of Hyderabad techie’s contacts show symptoms of coronavirus

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus in Hyderabad: 36 of techie’s contacts show symptoms

At least 36 of the 88 people that the software professional from Hyderabad came in contact with after returning from Dubai are showing some symptoms of Covid-19,...
IndiaTimes


