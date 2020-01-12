Global  

All Bangladeshi migrants settled in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday all who came from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections were Indian citizens and did not...
IndiaTimes

All Bangladeshis living in West Bengal are Indian citizens, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 3) said that all Bangladeshis living in the state are Indian citizens and they will not have to...
Zee News


greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog All Bangladeshi migrants settled in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee via India News | Latest News Headl… https://t.co/O91QUXQcPp 10 minutes ago

bidishapsgs

Bidisha Banerjee RT @shishirkb: We are lucky ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ doesn’t have the authority to give citizenship This is her gimmick to fool her vote bank lik… 26 minutes ago

baldev_bahl

Baldev Bahl RT @kktotlani: What an idiotic stand by Bengal CM, she is saying Bangladeshis settled in Bengal are India Citizens. It is her Vote bank po… 37 minutes ago

kunalk21

An Indian RT @TOIIndiaNews: All Bangladeshi migrants settled in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/gNq3YGRPGg 45 minutes ago

amt_kr77

AMiT KUMAR @TOIIndiaNews Let me rephrase. All Bangladeshi migrants settled in Bengal are TMC voters. 59 minutes ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai All Bangladeshi migrants settled in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/PtF7oawDBw 1 hour ago

shishirkb

Shishir Bajoria We are lucky ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ doesn’t have the authority to give citizenship This is her gimmick to fool her vote… https://t.co/G7YSX5vl28 1 hour ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan What an idiotic stand by Bengal CM, she is saying Bangladeshis settled in Bengal are India Citizens. It is her Vot… https://t.co/RohQMFFkvs 1 hour ago

