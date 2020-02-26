Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Class 10 exams: Men climb boundary wall of school in Yavatmal, pass chits to students

Class 10 exams: Men climb boundary wall of school in Yavatmal, pass chits to students

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A video has come to light in which a group of men is seen climbing the boundary walls of a Zila Parishad school in Mahagaon and passing chits to students writing their Class X matriculation examination on Tuesday.

AS Chaudhary, exam centre controller of the school said that they have been facing an issue due to an incomplete...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: College recruiter fired after arranging students by skin color

College recruiter fired after arranging students by skin color 01:19

 A college recruiter has been fired after his visit to an Oklahoma City high school left several students “disgusted” and some in tears. The incident occurred when a recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University visited a class at Harding Charter Preparatory, KFOR-TV reported. During the visit, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bioengineering class solves real-world problems [Video]Bioengineering class solves real-world problems

Students in a bioengineering class at Olathe South High School are learning how to solve real-world problems.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published

Teacher Wins Lawsuit After Being Suspended for Sexual Orientation [Video]Teacher Wins Lawsuit After Being Suspended for Sexual Orientation

A Texas teacher, who was suspended after showing a personal photo to her class, has won $100,000 as part of a discrimination lawsuit. Stacy Bailey is a former Teacher of the Year at Charlotte Anderson..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Men scale school wall to help students cheat in Grade 10 exam

The men can be seen passing chits to the students through broken wooden windows of the school.
Khaleej Times

Over 33,500 students appear for Class XI public exams in Coimbatore district

A total of 33,700 Class XI students appeared for the State board public examination in Coimbatore district which commenced on Wednesday.According to d
Hindu Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.