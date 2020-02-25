Global  

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, BJP leader says greet each other saying 'namaskar'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
*Panaji:* In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a BJP leader from Goa has suggested that people should adopt the Indian 'Namaskar' style of greeting each other with folded hands.

Former Panaji MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar also said it is high time that people take adequate precautions to check the spread of the potentially...
