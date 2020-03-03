Coronavirus in Hyderabad: 36 of techie’s contacts show symptoms

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At least 36 of the 88 people that the software professional from Hyderabad came in contact with after returning from Dubai are showing some symptoms of Covid-19, said Telangana government officials. The 24-year-old had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 20 and later came to Hyderabad. His samples had tested positive on Monday. 👓 View full article

