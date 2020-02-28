Global  

Pulwama case: NIA arrests father, daughter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The National Investigation Agency's probe into last year's Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF personnel, which had virtually reached a dead end, saw a major breakthrough on Tuesday after the agency arrested a man and his daughter who allegedly were witness to the conspiracy behind the audacious attack. The NIA arrested...
Pulwama attack: NIA arrests Pak-based JeM terror group's operative

The NIA on Friday arrested an operative of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed for his alleged involvement in the Pulwama terror attack last year, officials said....
IndiaTimes

Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests father-daughter duo for providing shelter to bomber, other terrorists

NIA said during initial interrogation, accused Tariq Ahmed Shah has disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by bomber Adil Ahmed Dar.
DNA


