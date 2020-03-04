Global  

Coronavirus: PM not to participate in 'Holi Milan' events on expert advice to avoid mass gatherings

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM Modi tweeted.
RT @narendramodi: Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence,…

