Prime Minister Narendra Modi to skip 'Holi milan' amid Coronavirus advisory
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be participating in any 'Holi milan' programmes this year in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak. He cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.
"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of...
IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY THAT THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC. A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA,...
Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the coronavirus scare in the country. He said that there is no need to panic and added that different ministries are working together with states to tackle the spread of..
