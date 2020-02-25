Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Prime Minister Narendra Modi to skip 'Holi milan' amid Coronavirus advisory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to skip 'Holi milan' amid Coronavirus advisory

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be participating in any 'Holi milan' programmes this year in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak. He cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia

Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia 03:23

 THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK. IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY THAT THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC. A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘There is no need to panic’: PM Modi’s message on Coronavirus scare [Video]‘There is no need to panic’: PM Modi’s message on Coronavirus scare

Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the coronavirus scare in the country. He said that there is no need to panic and added that different ministries are working together with states to tackle the spread of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK [Video]Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his government's "battle plan" to combat the global coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: PM Modi urges people to not panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not panic and work together to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country, a day after two new...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Trump Visit Live: Last two days were amazing, says Trump

Trump Visit Live: Last two days were amazing, says TrumpWelcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. On Day 2 of his visit, the US President received a ceremonial reception at...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SChowdhurie

Sunita Chowdhurie RT @saliltripathi: Nobody loves him :-( https://t.co/mVIYBGcceu 12 seconds ago

SaadiaSattar_

SaadiaSattar Nobody loves me😭- modi You Never Respond To My Good Morning Messages, Modi Remarks At BJP Meet "I send good morni… https://t.co/R8mwZZDMwr 19 seconds ago

Good74738318

Good 100% FB 🇮🇳 RT @GaneshJaiHind: Narendra Modi allowing Women to handle Prime Mnister's Social Media Account for 1 Day. Manmohan Singh allowed a Woman t… 1 minute ago

moososajeer

Sajeer Mushrak RT @cjwerleman: “Officers have reason to believe that looking away or abetting the rioters will be rewarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi… 2 minutes ago

LadhawalaSuketu

Suketu Ladhawala RT @narendramodi_in: This is why PM @narendramodi tweeted about giving up his social media accounts. https://t.co/X25qGO63H3 via NaMo App 2 minutes ago

drngandhi7

Nilesh G. RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Nove… 2 minutes ago

envsanjayk

envsanjay RT @Sanju_Verma_: Here's my piece today in #BangaloreMirror on #PMVayaVandanaYojana,pension scheme operated by #LIC with 8% interest,thx to… 9 minutes ago

UnhingedBlah

🦉 RT @RTIExpress: Finally rules are notified for #Lokpal after 11 months: Complaint against any PM will go to Lokpal full bench, no explanat… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.