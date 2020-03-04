Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sana Khan REVEALS that ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis did not let her meet anyone alone — read deets

Sana Khan REVEALS that ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis did not let her meet anyone alone — read deets

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Sana Khan, who is seen in films like Halla Bol and Jai Ho made some serious revelations about Melvin Louis in a recent interview
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khaan opens up on former boyfriend Melvin Louis, says he didn't let her meet anyone alone

Sana first made headlines when she featured in a commercial which invited a ban for being too provocative.
Zee News

Sana Khan claims ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis HIT her; molested many women

We are glad that Sana Khan is out of this relationship and hope that she gets someone better in life.
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msnindia

MSN India Sana reveals that ex Melvin didn't let her meet anyone alone https://t.co/G2IkOLs0Oo 4 days ago

Bright9_News

Bright9News Sana Khan REVEALS that ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis did not let her meet anyone alone — read deets https://t.co/4XbuOpR34U via @Bright9News 4 days ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Sana Khan REVEALS that ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis did not let her meet anyone alone — read deets #HallaBol #JaiHo… https://t.co/xnuRP5r5GT 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.