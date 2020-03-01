Global  

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi visit violence-hit northeast Delhi

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A delegation of Congress MPs are visiting the riot-affected areas of Delhi on Wednesday to assess the situation on the ground. The Congress delegation is being led by Rahul Gandhi.
Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked

 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s house was allegedly attacked on Tuesday around 5.30 pm. The staff at Congress leader’s house was also allegedly heckled and thrashed. Policemen were seen at Chowdury’s house as the politician spoke on the phone. Chowdhury, the Leader of Congress in Lok...

'Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house..

Budget Session: Cong, TMC & AAP MPs stage protest against Delhi violence | Oneindia News

AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION OF THE PARLIAMENT BEGAN TODAY. BOTH THE HOUSES OF THE PARLIAMENT WERE ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM. WHILE THE LOK SABHA WAS ADJOURNED AS A MARK OF RESPECT TO JD(U) MP..

Decide on return fast, young guns likely to urge Rahul Gandhi

Sources said, some young Congress MPs favoured issuing a plea to Rahul Gandhi to resume Congress’ leadership which he relinquished in May 2019 in the wake of a...
IndiaTimes

Give up hatred: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advises PM Modi after his tweet on giving up social media accounts

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet saying he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and...
Zee News


