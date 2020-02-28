Global  

Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges poaching by BJP; Kamal Nath says his govt has majority

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh appears to have survived a poaching bid, with senior party leaders on Wednesday blaming the BJP for the alleged move and chief minister Kamal Nath asserting that there was no threat to his regime.
News video: 'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt' 02:20

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state. Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also accused BJP of poaching MLAs. Singh said that BJP was offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to...

