BREAKING NEWS: Rahul Gandhi visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, says India’s image has taken a hit

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been demanding a discussion on the violence in Parliament. While the government has indicated that it is ready for it, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has set a date after Holi, which has hugely upset the Opposition.
‘India is being divided’: Rahul Gandhi after visiting riot-hit northeast Delhi


Indian Express

