BREAKING NEWS: Rahul Gandhi visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, says India’s image has taken a hit

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been demanding a discussion on the violence in Parliament. While the government has indicated that it is ready for it, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has set a date after Holi, which has hugely upset the Opposition. 👓 View full article



