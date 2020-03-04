Global  

Another Delhi resident among 23 who tested positive on Wednesday

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
A 26-year-old Paytm employee, a resident of Pankha Road in Janakpuri, became the second Delhi resident to contract Covid-19. He had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, a coronavirus hotspot. The man worked at the company’s Gurgaon office, which has been shut for 15 days.
News video: Governor: Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus, currently in isolation in Washington state

Governor: Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus, currently in isolation in Washington state 01:07

 Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.

