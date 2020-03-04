Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Naresh Goyal > Jet ex-promoter Naresh Goyal detained by ED, booked for laundering

Jet ex-promoter Naresh Goyal detained by ED, booked for laundering

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The ED has been probing Jet and Naresh Goyal under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) and was considering filing a money laundering case. The agency, which is probing Jet’s financial deals of the last 12 years, has quizzed Goyal over a dozen times in the Fema case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jet ex-promoter Naresh Goyal detained by ED

The ED has been probing Jet and Naresh Goyal under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) and was considering filing a money laundering case. The agency,...
IndiaTimes

Enforcement Directorate books former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal in fresh case of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the house of former chairman of the grounded Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, and registered a fresh case of money...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.