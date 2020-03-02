Nirbhaya case: President rejects last mercy plea

Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking a fresh date for execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the last remaining mercy plea in the case.
According to Delhi Prison Rules, a 14-day period has to be given to a death row convict...
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. Pawan Gupta is one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case. The Delhi government had earlier recommended rejecting Gupta’s mercy petition. Victim’s mother Asha Devi thanked the President for...
