29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India has so far reported 28 positive cases of Coronavirus, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and announced that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports for the disease. Later e-commerce payment system Paytm reported an employee in Gurgaon, who... 👓 View full article

