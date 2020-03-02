Global  

29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
India has so far reported 28 positive cases of Coronavirus, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and announced that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports for the disease. Later e-commerce payment system Paytm reported an employee in Gurgaon, who...
 THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK. IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY THAT THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC. A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA,...

Coronavirus: One case in Delhi, other in Telangana

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in India on Monday. One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was from Telangana. The person from...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNews

Top News of the Day | Mar 02, 2020: Nirbhaya convicts' execution stayed, first coronavirus infection in Delhi & more

In top news of the day on Monday, March 02, 2020, a Delhi court stayed the execution of all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

