CM Kamal Nath staves off threat to his government in Madhya Pradesh as MLAs return to Congress
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Chief Minister Kamal Nath managed to ward off its biggest challenge in 14 months in office, foiling the BJP's attempt to topple the Madhya Pradesh government by buying out the ruling alliance MLAs.
Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari accused senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being the mastermind behind the alleged horse-trading politics in the state. Patwari assured that government in Madhya Pradesh is stable. Meanwhile, BJP State President VD...
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state. Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya..
