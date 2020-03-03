Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > CM Kamal Nath staves off threat to his government in Madhya Pradesh as MLAs return to Congress

CM Kamal Nath staves off threat to his government in Madhya Pradesh as MLAs return to Congress

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Chief Minister Kamal Nath managed to ward off its biggest challenge in 14 months in office, foiling the BJP's attempt to topple the Madhya Pradesh government by buying out the ruling alliance MLAs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh 02:08

 Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari accused senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being the mastermind behind the alleged horse-trading politics in the state. Patwari assured that government in Madhya Pradesh is stable. Meanwhile, BJP State President VD...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh Congress alleges BJP of ‘confining’ 8 MLAs at Gurugram hotel [Video]Madhya Pradesh Congress alleges BJP of ‘confining’ 8 MLAs at Gurugram hotel

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged. Madhya Pradesh Higher..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:05Published

'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt' [Video]'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state. Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CM Kamal Nath staves off threat to his government in Madhya Pradesh as MLAs return to Congress

Chief Minister Kamal Nath managed to ward off its biggest challenge in 14 months in office, foiling the BJP's attempt to topple the Madhya Pradesh government by...
Zee News

BJP holding 8 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh hostage in Gurugram, alleges Congress

On Monday, Digvijay Singh had claimed that some BJP leaders were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in an attempt to bring down the state...
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.