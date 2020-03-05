Radhika Madan's FIRST reaction to Angrezi Medium trailer: I started crying [Exclusive]

By God's grace, Vishal Bharadwaj noticed Radhika Madan's impeccable acting skills and decided to cast her in Pataakha with Sanya Malhotra.



Recent related videos from verified sources Public Review| 'Angrezi Medium' Actor Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan starrer film "Angrezi Medium" finally hit the silver screens today. #AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan #KareenaKapoor #Irrfankhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:53Published 6 hours ago Radhika turns halwai to promote 'Angrezi Medium' Bollywood actress Radhika Madan turned halwai for a day to promote her forthcoming film 'Angrezi Medium'. #AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan #KareenaKapoor #Irrfankhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:24Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trending Entertainment News Today: Marvel’s Calendar, Mr. Lele halted, Radhika Madan’s tears From Marvel announcing the dates of their next lineup of films and Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's Mr. Lele being halted to Shaan feeling that...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago



Radhika reveals what she learnt from Irrfan The trailer of ‘Angrezi Medium’ left everyone with a heart-warming message as it depicted a father-daughter relationship. Radhika Madan, as the doting...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this