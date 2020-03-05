Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Indian National Congress > When Rajya Sabha polls are due, 'fever' to destabilise state govts rises: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

When Rajya Sabha polls are due, 'fever' to destabilise state govts rises: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
"Ever since the BJP has come to power at the national level, the democracy of the country is being finished in every state one by one. It started with Arunachal Pradesh," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: PM Modi interacts with namesake on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

PM Modi interacts with namesake on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad 01:46

 PM Modi interacts with namesake on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News [Video]Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published

BJP, opposition spar over Delhi violence: Who said what [Video]BJP, opposition spar over Delhi violence: Who said what

A heated debate was witnessed in Rajya Sabha over the Delhi violence. Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned why those who gave provocative slogans were not arrested till now. BJP said that this spate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opposition leaders were 'unable' to state any clause in CAA that takes away citizenship: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal of the Congress, were "unable" to state any clause in the Citizenship Amendment Act that takes...
IndiaTimes

No document needed for NPR, no one will be declared doubtful: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah also asked the Leader of Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, to visit him along with other opposition leaders to clarify doubts on NPR.
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.