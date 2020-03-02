lembi RT @indialegalmedia: Supreme Court refused to allow senior advocate @ColinGonsalves_ to appear in a matter in which the Centre has raised… 2 hours ago India Legal Supreme Court refused to allow senior advocate @ColinGonsalves_ to appear in a matter in which the Centre has rais… https://t.co/T9fpjwczhH 2 hours ago TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: Supreme Court refuses to allow Delhi violence victim intervene in hate speech case of activist Harsh Mander https://t.co/… 2 hours ago B.V.SHENOY Harsh Mandar is guilty of contempt of court, giving hateful speeches to instigate Muslims to riot etc. He shd be se… https://t.co/Wy8u7zW9tc 2 hours ago Delhi RI SC refuses to allow Delhi violence victim to intervene in hate speech case against Harsh Mander https://t.co/7h1KoGXW9i #delhi #newdelhi 3 hours ago Sarfraz Goraya SC refuses to allow Delhi violence victim to intervene in hate speech case against Harsh Mander https://t.co/Mt12D0LDtN via @IndianExpress 4 hours ago Joe Marshall @stglsh1 @rebekahcoffee @Toure Voting is 1 of the avenues for change. It isn’t the only one. But it is one, and any… https://t.co/UUbMR4PECk 4 hours ago News Nation Top Court refuses #DelhiViolence victim's intervention in activist Harsh Mander's case #HarshMander https://t.co/U9msZmYoR5 4 hours ago