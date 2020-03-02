Global  

Supreme Court refuses to allow Delhi violence victim intervene in hate speech case of activist Harsh Mander

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News 03:18

 THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM AFTER AN OBITUARY REFERENCE TO BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO, JD(U) MP FROM VALMIKI NAGAR, BIHAR WHO...

TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH..

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..

Delhi violence: Police file affidavit in SC, seek contempt action against Harsh Mander

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against activist Harsh Mander and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him for his...
IndiaTimes

SC seeks activist Harsh Mander's response on allegations of hate speech during anti-CAA stir

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of activist Harsh Mander on the allegations of making hate speech during anti-CAA protests. ​​The Centre...
IndiaTimes


