Former Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s accused of dowry harassment, sexual assault

Sudeshna Dutta RT @chetanabelagere: Former Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, family go missing after dowry case filed against them - The New Indian Expre… 36 seconds ago

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IEBengaluru: A dowry harassment case has been filed against former #Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya Bansal in #Ben… 1 minute ago

♠️Recuse.Yourself.Before.You.Accuse.Yourself♠️ RT @newsFromBlr: Former Flipkart co-founderSachin Bansal, family go missing afterdowry case filed against them (via: https://t.co/L38z6otis… 3 minutes ago

Ramesh Pratap Singh Public Washing of Dirty Linens https://t.co/mTh0aKGicv Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to down… https://t.co/qklhH8ErVd 4 minutes ago

Muthu Kumar RT @IndianExpress: Former Flipkart CEO Sachin Bansal accused of dowry harassment, sexual assault https://t.co/h71mIny7li https://t.co/LF1… 18 minutes ago

Bangalore news Former Flipkart co-founderSachin Bansal, family go missing afterdowry case filed against them (via:… https://t.co/7JF2C1vaLz 23 minutes ago

Express Bengaluru A dowry harassment case has been filed against former #Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya Bansal… https://t.co/lm23no3lwe 24 minutes ago