Rajinikanth meets Rajini Makkal Mandram district secretaries amid rumours of launching political outfit

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday met district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM)- Rajini people's forum, here at Raghavendra Mandapam, amid rumours that he will float a political party in April this year.

