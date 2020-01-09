Global  

Rajinikanth meets Rajini Makkal Mandram district secretaries amid rumours of launching political outfit

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday met district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM)- Rajini people's forum, here at Raghavendra Mandapam, amid rumours that he will float a political party in April this year.
Darbar: Frenzy grips Rajinikanth's fans as they celebrate Thalaiva’s 167th release [Video]Darbar: Frenzy grips Rajinikanth's fans as they celebrate Thalaiva’s 167th release

Rajinikanth's latest film 'Darbar' hit theatres on January 9. Rajini’s fans turned up in large numbers to watch his latest release. Fans were spotted wearing Rajini t-shirts. Some fans even cut a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published


