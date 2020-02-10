Global  

Supreme Court to take up pleas challenging CAA after hearing Sabarimala matter

DNA Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The CJI told senior lawyer Kapil Sibal to bring the matter before the court again after Holi.
