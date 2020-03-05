Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Big Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj hit by beer bottles in Hyderabad pub attack — watch video

Big Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj hit by beer bottles in Hyderabad pub attack — watch video

Bollywood Life Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss Telugu 3' winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked with beer bottles in Hyderabad, suffers head injury

Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub on Thursday.
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deejaysaikumar

Deejaysai Kumar RT @NewIndianXpress: Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj was allegedly attacked by a group of people at a pub in #Hyderabad after he questione… 43 seconds ago

Aim00819852

Aim RT @AadhyaMedia: Breaking News: Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub with a beer bottle. Treated at hospital in Gach… 3 minutes ago

venkyNTRfann

venky RT @ShivaRajmundry: Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub with a beer bottle. Treated at hospital in Gachibowli 😪 #Ra… 4 minutes ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/sRDVMOVScy 9 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing… https://t.co/lCGjvLBeDb 10 minutes ago

RishiTharak

RISHI VARMA RT @jrNTR999999999: Bigg Boss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj attacked in a pub with a beer bottle. Treated at hospital in Gachibowli 😪 #Ra… 10 minutes ago

pvramanakumar

Ramana RT @news18dotcom: Singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj tried to intervene when a group of people were passing commen… 19 minutes ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post #BiggBossTelugu3 winner Rahul Sipligunj reportedly attacked in a #Hyderabad pub; suffers minor injuries https://t.co/PQ9x0zlVWY 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.